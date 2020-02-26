Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,023,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Charles Schwab worth $96,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW remained flat at $$41.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 11,360,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,553,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $31,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,826 shares of company stock valued at $28,552,779 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

