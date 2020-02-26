Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) CMO Sells $4,152,445.44 in Stock

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Hargis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of Charter Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92.

CHTR traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $518.09. 1,617,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $335.53 and a 12-month high of $546.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.83. The company has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Charter Communications by 37.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 12.1% in the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

