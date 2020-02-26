ChatCoin Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Huobi, BigONE and Binance. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $76,070.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00040577 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00071187 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000847 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,786.26 or 1.00401782 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00055515 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000649 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000517 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, LBank, BigONE, OKEx, Coinnest, Huobi, HitBTC, Binance and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

