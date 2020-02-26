Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.29-0.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.6-73.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.46 million.Chatham Lodging Trust also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.72-1.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

CLDT opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $784.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.15. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

