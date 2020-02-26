Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.72-1.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $318.2-322.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.09 million.Chatham Lodging Trust also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.29-0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $784.11 million, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

