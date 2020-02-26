Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 491.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.99. 81,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,736. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $105.13 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

