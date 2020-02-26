Cheesecoin Tops One Day Volume of $22.00 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. Cheesecoin has a market capitalization of $33,874.00 and $22.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheesecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.56 or 0.02621842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00211352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00039748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00127305 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cheesecoin Coin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 376,994,190 coins. Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin.

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

Cheesecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

