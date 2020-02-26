Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,445,000 after acquiring an additional 42,102 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Chemed by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of CHE traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $313.49 and a 1-year high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $522.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total value of $1,081,725.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,656. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. ValuEngine cut Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.50.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.