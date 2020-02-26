Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.80 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,349. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,219.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

