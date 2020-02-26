Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $72.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $2.80. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,219.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $18,176,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.