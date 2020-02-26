Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 63,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,841. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $49.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

