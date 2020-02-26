Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Odeon Capital Group

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was upgraded by Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 41,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,841. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 38.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,910,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,077 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,952,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,527,000 after purchasing an additional 155,130 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 789,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the period.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.