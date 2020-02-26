Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Down 70.6% in February

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the January 30th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Chicago Rivet & Machine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 946. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools.

