Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 276.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

Chimerix stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. 13,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,529. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $117.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.55. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 1,162.96%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Garrett Nichols sold 30,680 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $65,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,035 shares of company stock valued at $85,089. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

