Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,162.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. 382,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. Chimerix has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.40.

Get Chimerix alerts:

CMRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

In related news, insider Garrett Nichols sold 30,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $65,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,035 shares of company stock valued at $85,089. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.