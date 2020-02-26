China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) Short Interest Down 39.9% in February

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the January 30th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 789,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Ceramics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) by 345.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,236 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.21% of China Ceramics worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCCL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. 36,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,608. China Ceramics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

About China Ceramics

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

