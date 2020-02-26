China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the January 30th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Online Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of China Online Education Group worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COE traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.84. 600,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,681. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $528.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.82.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter.

COE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of China Online Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

