Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 342,500 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the January 30th total of 636,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CNET traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. 57,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Chinanet Online has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

Chinanet Online Company Profile

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

