Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Sells $306,379,332.00 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total transaction of $306,379,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $8.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $847.29. The stock had a trading volume of 570,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,044. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $881.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $829.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $595.43 and a 12 month high of $940.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,640,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $831.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $862.61.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

