Christine King Sells 3,393 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Stock

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:IDA traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.56. The company had a trading volume of 427,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,781. IDACORP Inc has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The coal producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $292.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 58.13%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Williams Capital raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 493 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.