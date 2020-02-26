Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 3.5% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,719,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,283 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after purchasing an additional 928,286 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42,146.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 627,563 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,026,000 after purchasing an additional 502,479 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $64.96 and a one year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.