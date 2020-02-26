Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,435 shares during the quarter. Ciena comprises 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ciena worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ciena by 1,791.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,396,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,257,000 after buying an additional 3,217,184 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $40,458,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ciena by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,139,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,349,000 after purchasing an additional 445,826 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 650,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 324,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $3,666,260.00. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $83,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,742,648 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.23.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

