Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) EVP John M. Murabito Sells 10,000 Shares

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) EVP John M. Murabito sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CI stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.92. 2,869,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.43. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.12.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at $6,147,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $258,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 18.1% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 385,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 84.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 65.8% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 25,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

