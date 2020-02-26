Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Position Reduced by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,303,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,394 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.23% of Cinemark worth $247,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 15.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 13.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNK opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.

CNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

