CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,526,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,538 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.78% of CIT Group worth $206,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 500,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 286,967 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 263.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 211,878 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,141,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,300,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 122,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

CIT stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 64,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIT. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

