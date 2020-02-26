Citadel (CTL) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Citadel has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Citadel has a market capitalization of $17,320.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Citadel

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.