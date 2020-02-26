Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Update

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the January 30th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CZWI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,771. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $134.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $10,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.