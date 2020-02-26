Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the January 30th total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.69. 6,767,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 55,308 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CFG. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

