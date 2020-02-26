Civitas One Day Volume Reaches $355.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. During the last week, Civitas has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $100,771.00 and $355.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00349299 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00017524 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029111 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000970 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,444,354 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.