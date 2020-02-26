CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Down 41.3% in February

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the January 30th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

CKX Lands stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. 1,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781. CKX Lands has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

