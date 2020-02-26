Clams One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bitsane. In the last week, Clams has traded down 43.1% against the U.S. dollar. Clams has a market capitalization of $883,880.00 and $3.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00024007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015198 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013577 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001145 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022261 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

Clams (CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,634,236 coins and its circulating supply is 4,008,085 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bitsane and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

