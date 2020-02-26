Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Issues Earnings Results

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 30.80 ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 31 ($0.41) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Clinigen Group stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 741 ($9.75). 763,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 934.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 894.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62. Clinigen Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 777.50 ($10.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,069 ($14.06).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLIN. Liberum Capital raised Clinigen Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.39) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,253 ($16.48).

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

