CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading 70.4% Lower Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 70.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $24,898.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002208 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003893 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001081 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00039623 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,407,873 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bitbns, Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia, Binance, LiteBit.eu and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.