Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Raised by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.23.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,187. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $169.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

