CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CLPS traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 40,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,476. CLPS has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of CLPS worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

CLPS Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

