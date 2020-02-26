CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Julie Winkler Sells 5,620 Shares

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $13.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.02. 280,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,799. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.68. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,795,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,184,855,000 after acquiring an additional 212,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,449,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,845,000 after acquiring an additional 90,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,926,000 after acquiring an additional 250,389 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,404,000 after acquiring an additional 996,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,603,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,152,000 after acquiring an additional 130,555 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

