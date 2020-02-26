CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $233.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $214.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra raised their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.18.

Shares of CME opened at $208.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.14. CME Group has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 155,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

