CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the January 30th total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CNFinance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CNF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,671. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 426.87, a quick ratio of 426.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $312.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNFinance stock. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,035 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.51% of CNFinance worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

