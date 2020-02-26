CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Cut to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

NYSE:CEO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.78. 53,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.51. CNOOC has a 1 year low of $139.77 and a 1 year high of $193.66. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

