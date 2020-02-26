CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the January 30th total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “speculative buy” rating for the company.

CNSP traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $3.79. 44,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,276. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.07% of CNS Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

