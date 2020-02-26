Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,498,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,770,000 after acquiring an additional 34,215 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 115,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $5,194,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,891,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,723,000 after acquiring an additional 150,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.96 and a 200 day moving average of $137.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.