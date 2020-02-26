Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.80), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a positive return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

COKE stock traded down $37.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.32. 6,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.92 and its 200 day moving average is $290.43. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a twelve month low of $210.00 and a twelve month high of $413.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.88 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd.

COKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

