Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Up 161.1% in February

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 161.1% from the January 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coffee by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 117,862 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coffee by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 258,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Coffee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Coffee by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Coffee from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ JVA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 20,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 million, a PE ratio of -363.64 and a beta of 1.61. Coffee has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

