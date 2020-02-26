Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,911,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,797. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $3,845,647.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 402,017 shares in the company, valued at $24,864,751.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $605,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,011 shares of company stock valued at $15,466,734. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,244,610,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,190,247 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,438,259,000 after acquiring an additional 498,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $786,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,844 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

