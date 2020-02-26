Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the January 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:COHN traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,629. Cohen & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Get Cohen & Company Inc alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.