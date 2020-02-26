Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman Sells $2,116,742.94 in Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 28,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $2,116,742.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 899,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,668,859.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $72.92. 4,188,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,297,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

