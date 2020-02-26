Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,090 shares of company stock valued at $16,418,383. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 527,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after buying an additional 279,887 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.91. 457,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,345,580. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.