Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) VP Philip G. Shotts Sells 666 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,188,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,239. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $77.41.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.