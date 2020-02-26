Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Short Interest Update

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the January 30th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Collectors Universe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Collectors Universe in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Collectors Universe in the fourth quarter valued at $3,614,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collectors Universe by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Collectors Universe by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

CLCT stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 49,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. Collectors Universe has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.24.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 62.72%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Collectors Universe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

