Color Platform (CLR) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $26,885.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,786.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $317.77 or 0.03623430 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00808965 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018683 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000395 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000225 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

